Steven Smith would register for IPL 2024 auction: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 10, 2023, 05:21 pm 3 min read

Smith is not playing the IPL this year

Australian batter Steven Smith would register for the player auction of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Smith, who is not featuring in the ongoing edition, confirmed the same during a recent Q&A segment he uploaded on Instagram. Although Smith was looked upon as a potential replacement for injured Kane Williamson at Gujarat Titans, the former informed that he didn't enter the auction.

A look at the video

Why does this story matter?

In the video, on being asked about his availability for IPL 2023, Smith replied that he "did not put his name in the auction as this is a very big year for Australian cricket".

Smith added that he will register for the auction next year.

Notably, Australia will play the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against India after the IPL concludes.

Australia led Australia to series win in India

Before the IPL, Smith, in the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins, led Australia to a historic ODI series win in India. The Aussies beat India in Chennai to seal the series 2-1. Australia finally defeated India, who were unbeaten in seven consecutive ODI series at home. Australia were the only side to have won an ODI series in India since October 2015.

Smith played for DC in 2021

As far as his IPL campaign is concerned, Smith last appeared in the tournament in 2021 for Delhi Capitals (DC). The Capitals had acquired him for Rs. 2.2 crore in the player auction. Previously, Smith was sacked as captain of Rajasthan Royals (RR), who released him ahead of the season. Indian wicket-keeper Sanju Samson had replaced Smith at the helm.

RR backed Smith following ball-tampering scandal

Interestingly, RR had retained Smith for Rs. 12.5 crore for the 2018 season. He was appointed RR's captain for their comeback season. However, he had to step down in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal. Smith returned a season later, taking over the mantle from Ajinkya Rahane midway through the tournament. The Royals missed the playoffs berth that season.

A look at his IPL journey

Smith was first bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for IPL 2010. He then claimed a contract with Kochi Tuskers Kerala in the following season. In the following years, he represented Pune Warriors India and RR. In 2017, Smith guided the Rising Pune Supergiant to a high-voltage final. He was named the captain of RR before getting released.

Smith owns over 2,400 runs in IPL

As of now, Smith has amassed 2,485 runs from 103 matches at 34.51, including one ton and 11 fifties in the IPL. In 2021, Smith managed just 152 runs from eight matches at an average of 25.33.