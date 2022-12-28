Sports

PAK vs NZ, 1st Test: Ton-up Williamson, Latham power visitors

Dec 28, 2022

Williamson brought up his 25th century in Test cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand eliminated the first-innings deficit against Pakistan on Day 3 of the 1st Test at the National Stadium, Karachi. Pakistan removed opener Tom Latham, who completed his century in the morning session. Meanwhile, Kane Williamson registered his 25th Test century toward the day's end. Abrar Ahmed took three wickets, while Nauman Ali scalped three for Pakistan. Here is Day 3 report.

The summary of Day 3

New Zealand resumed their innings at their overnight score of 165/0. Latham and Devon Conway added 18 more runs before the latter departed. Williamson then stitched valuable stands with Conway (92), Henry Nicholls (22), Daryl Mitchell (42, and Tom Blundell (47). Pakistan took two quick wickets in the form of Blundell and Bracewell in the dying minutes. NZ finished on 440/6 at stumps.

Williamson ends his century drought

Williamson slammed his 25th century in Test cricket. The 32-year-old reached the three-figure off 206 balls in the 129th over. It was a typical Williamson inning that had both balance and resilience. Before this match, he last scored an international century in January 2021, which came against Pakistan as well. He smashed 238 in that match in Christchurch.

Fifth Test ton against Pakistan

Williamson continues his exploits against Pakistan in Test cricket. The right-handed batter has raced to his fifth Test ton against them (second consecutive). His last 10 scores against Pakistan in the format read 105*(ongoing), 238, 21, 129, 139, 89, 30, 28*, 37, and 63. Notably, Williamson is the only NZ player with over 1,000 Test runs against Pakistan.

Williamson equals these legends

Williamson has equaled Pakistan's Inzamam-ul-Haq and Australia's David Warner in terms of Test centuries (25 each). Williamson remains the only NZ batter to have slammed over 20 Test centuries. Former batter Ross Taylor is his closest rival (19).

Latham slams his 13th Test ton

New Zealand opener Latham registered his 13th century in Tests. The left-handed batter reached the three-figure mark in the 60th over off 161 balls. He has raced to his third century against Pakistan in Test cricket. He also owns four fifties against them. Latham became the ninth NZ batter with over 600 Test runs against Pakistan.

Most Test tons by a New Zealand opener

Latham now has the most Test tons by a New Zealand opener (13), surpassing the long-standing record of John Wright (12). Notably, Latham and Wright are the only NZ openers with over 10 tons in Test cricket. Glenn Turner is Wright's closest rival with seven Test hundreds. In the Karachi Test, Latham also went past 4,700 Test runs.

Fifth Test fifty; a record opening stand

Conway brought up his fifth Test half-century. The left-handed batter played magnificently and ended up scoring a 176-ball 92 (14 fours). Meanwhile, Conway added 183 runs alongside his opening partner Latham, the highest opening stand by a New Zealand pair in Tests on Pakistan soil. Overall, this was the joint-second-highest partnership by a Kiwi pair in Pakistan in Tests.