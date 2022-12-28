Sports

Ranji Trophy: Manish Pandey slams double-ton; Abhimanyu Easwaran hammers 170

Pandey managed 14 fours and 11 sixes, in a 186-ball knock (Source: Twitter/@im_manishpandey)

Day 2 of the third round of matches in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season saw Manish Pandey and Abhimanyu Easwaran scoring heavily. Karnataka batter Pandey made his presence felt with a sensational 208* versus Goa in Elite Group C. Meanwhile, Bengal's Easwaran sparkled with a solid 170-run knock versus Nagaland in Elite Group A. Here we decode their stats.

7,000 FC runs for Manish Pandey

Karnataka managed 603/7d versus Goa. Besides Pandey's 208*, Samarth R scored 140 and Vishal Onat slammed 91. Goa are 45/1 at stumps on Day 2. Pandey managed 14 fours and 11 sixes, in a 186-ball knock. Pandey slammed his 22nd First-Class century. He has also gone past 7,000 runs in the format (7,154). He scored 10, 23, and 45 in his last three outings.

Easwaran shows his mettle for Bengal

Bengal opener Easwaran shared a 224-run stand for the 2nd wicket alongside Sudip Kumar (104). Easwaran's 170-run effort was laced with 16 fours. He now has 19 hundreds in FC cricket. He also hammered his 3rd successive century in FC cricket, having scored 141 and 157 for India A versus Bangladesh A. Easwaran has raced to 5,746 runs.

Bengal on top versus Nagaland

Bengal bowled out Nagaland for 166 with Pradipta Pramanik claiming 6/43. In response, Bengal are 336/4 in 82 overs. Sudip scored 104 from 178 balls, hammering 11 fours and a six.