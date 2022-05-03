Sports

Bengal Ranji coach Arun Lal gets married to Bulbul Saha

Written by Shreya Mukherjee May 03, 2022

Congratulations to the newly married pair!

Former cricketer and present Bengal Ranji team coach Arun Lal tied the knot for a second time on Sunday. The 66-year-old got married to Bulbul Saha, who is a teacher by profession, in an intimate setting in Kolkata. They seem to have ditched religious rituals to simply exchange garlands, cut a wedding cake, and sign marriage documents. Congratulations to the pair!

Wedding Couple went with simple white for their wedding outfit

Sharing several pictures from the wedding, Saha (38) wrote, "Officially Mrs. Lal. Thanks to my family and friends for supporting us," on Facebook on May 1. While she went for a white sari and gold jewelry, Lal was seen donning a blue waistcoat and white kurta pajama. The newlyweds posed with friends and family members in what seemed to be their home.

Pre-wedding Earlier, images of pre-wedding festivities had also gone viral

Earlier, a picture of their wedding card had gone viral, where an invite was given for a party at Peerless Inn in Kolkata on May 2. Images of Lal and Saha, who have been dating for a while now, during their pre-wedding festivities had also become the talk of the town a few days ago. There, both wore yellow and red traditional clothing.

Twitter Post Check out these pre-wedding pictures

Watch out the pre-wedding pics of former India opener and current Bengal Coach Arun Lal and Bulbul Saha#twitter #preweddingshoot #arunlal #bulbul pic.twitter.com/UiTvXrIHNT — XtraTime (@xtratimeindia) April 25, 2022

Details This is Lal's second marriage

While this is Saha's first marriage, Lal was married to Reena. Although they have been divorced, reportedly the cricketer still lives with his former wife because of the latter's ailing health condition. Notably, Lal is himself a cancer survivor. He was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare type of salivary gland cancer. Lal defeated the illness and went on to coach Bengal.

Information Here's more about Lal and his newlywed wife

The cricketer has won Ranji trophies for Bengal, both as a player and a coach. He played for Team Blue in several Test and One-Day matches. Meanwhile, Lal revealed about his new wife in a recent interview. He said, "[Saha] is a teacher in St. Paul Mission school in Kolkata. She teaches English to XI and XII standard pupils. She also takes history classes."