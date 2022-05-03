Sports

Robin Uthappa set to complete 5,000 IPL runs: Key stats

Robin Uthappa set to complete 5,000 IPL runs: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall May 03, 2022, 04:00 pm 2 min read

Uthappa has 4,950 runs from 201 IPL matches (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Robin Uthappa is set to complete 5,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He could reach the landmark in the upcoming game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Uthappa, who is one of the few players to have played 200 IPL games, has represented a number of other franchises in the past. Here are the key stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Uthappa is one of the most experienced batters in the IPL.

He started his journey in the cash-rich league with Mumbai Indians in the inaugural season (2008).

Uthappa later represented Royal Challengers Bangalore, Pune Warriors India, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Rajasthan Royals.

CSK roped in Uthappa ahead of the 2021 season.

He requires 50 runs to touch the 5,000-mark in the tournament.

Career Eighth-most runs in the IPL

At present, Uthappa is the eighth-highest run-scorer in the IPL. He has racked up 4,950 runs from 201 matches at an average of 27.97. The tally includes 27 half-centuries and the best score of 88. Uthappa will become only the seventh cricketer to register 5,000 IPL runs. He will overtake Universe Boss Chris Gayle, who has the seventh-most runs presently (4,965).

Do you know? Uthappa claimed the Orange Cap in 2014

Uthappa is one of five Indian players to have bagged the Orange Cap in a season. He finished as the leading run-scorer in KKR's title-winning campaign in 2014. Uthappa smashed 660 runs from 16 matches at an average of 44.00 in that season.

Feats Notable feats of Uthappa

In a career spanning over a decade, Uthappa has hammered 481 fours and 182 sixes. He needs 19 more to become only the sixth batter with 500 or more IPL fours. Uthappa could also become the ninth batter with 200 sixes in the tournament. Interestingly, he has aggregated over 400 runs in three seasons (2012, 2013, and 2014).

Information Fifth-most runs for India in T20 cricket

Uthappa is the fifth-highest run-scorer for India in T20 cricket, after Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and Suresh Raina. The former has tallied 7,270 runs from 288 matches at an average of 28.50. The tally includes 42 half-centuries.