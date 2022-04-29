Sports

IPL 2022, PBKS vs LSG: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Written by V Shashank Apr 29, 2022, 11:31 am 2 min read

LSG are fourth in IPL 2022 standings (Source: Twitter/@LucknowIPL)

Seventh-placed Punjab Kings (PBKS) would be squaring off against fourth-placed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 42nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the MCA Stadium, Pune. PBKS have pocketed four wins and as many losses (NRR of -0.419). Meanwhile, LSG (+0.334) have commanded five wins in eight fixtures, including a recent 36-run win over MI. Here's the pitch report.

Details Pitch report and conditions

The MCA Stadium has hosted seven matches this season. Four matches have been won by the side batting first. The wicket has averaged close to 165 in the first innings so far (last five matches). Both pacers and spinners have fared well over the last few outings. The last fixture at MCA witnessed RR (144/8) bundle out RCB on 115.

Stats Leading run-scorers and wicket-takers at MCA in IPL 2022

MI's Suryakumar Yadav has scored the most number of runs at this venue in this edition of IPL (163). He averages 81.50. David Miller has scored the second-most runs (114). Notably, he has struck at 172.72. Meanwhile, Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB), Lockie Ferguson (GT), Prasidh Krishna (RR), Kuldeep Sen (RR), and Odean Smith (PBKS) have all claimed four wickets at this venue in IPL 2022.

PBKS How have PBKS fared at this venue?

Punjab Kings have lost six of their eight fixtures at this venue. In their maiden outing at MCA this season, PBKS (198/5) stunned MI (186/9) by 12 runs. Shikhar Dhawan (70) and Mayank Agarwal (52) were the top scorers for PBKS. Odean Smith (4/30) and Kagiso Rabada (2/29) shone with the ball. Meanwhile, LSG are yet to play a game at the MCA Stadium.

Information Highest and lowest scores at this venue in IPL 2022

Highest scores at the MCA this season: 210/6 RR vs SRH, 198/5 PBKS vs MI, and 186/9 MI vs PBKS. Lowest scores at this venue (IPL 2022): 115 RCB vs RR, 144/8 RR vs RCB, and 149/7 SRH vs RR.

Information PBKS vs LSG: Telecast details

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST). Viewers can live stream the match on the Hotstar app (paid subscription). The match will be available for viewing across languages: Hindi, English, Bangla, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi.