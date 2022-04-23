Sports

IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant fined 100% of match fee

IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant fined 100% of match fee

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 23, 2022, 01:34 pm 2 min read

DC lost to RR by 15 runs (Photo credit: Twitter/@DelhiCapitals)

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant and assistant coach Pravin Amre have been fined 100% of their match fees after the side's defeat to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2022 on Friday. While the latter was also handed a one-match ban, fast bowler Shardul Thakur has been penalized half of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. Here are further details.

Incident How did the incident transpire?

The match between RR and DC concluded in a controversial manner. DC required 36 runs off the final over, with Rovman Powell hitting three sixes off the first three balls. The third ball appeared to be a no-ball for height, however, the on-field umpires did not signal it. In the dugout, a furious Pant was seen calling back Powell and Kuldeep Yadav.

Aftermath The chaos continued!

As the chaos over the no-ball continued, Pant urged Powell and Kuldeep to contest the decision. The DC skipper then asked Amre to go into the middle and speak to the umpires. Subsequently, the other assistant coach of DC, Shane Watson, tried to calm Pant down. After a while, the over continued as the Royals won by 15 runs.

Information Pant admitted to Level 2 offense

As per ESPNcricinfo, Pant admitted to a Level 2 offense under Article 2.7 of the IPL Code of Conduct. Meanwhile, Thakur admitted to a Level 2 offense under Article 2.8. Assistant coach Amre admitted to a Level 2 offense under Article 2.2.

Match RR beat DC in 34th match

RR beat DC to claim their fifth win of IPL 2022. The Royals rode on a terrific century from Jos Buttler to post a staggering 222/2 in 20 overs. In response, despite losing wickets at crucial moments, DC took the game close. They managed 207/8 as RR held on for a superb win. Skipper Rishabh Pant slammed a 24-ball 44.