Sports

IPL 2022, SRH overcome PBKS: Records broken

IPL 2022, SRH overcome PBKS: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 17, 2022, 07:11 pm 2 min read

Umran Malik claimed four wickets for SRH (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings in match number 28 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Sunday. Batting first, Punjab Kings rode on Liam Livingstone's 33-ball 60. Umran Malik claimed four wickets for SRH and Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed three. In response, SRH were 77/3 at one stage before going on to seal another crucial win. They scored 152/3 in 18.5 overs.

Match How did the match pan out?

PBKS never quite got going from the beginning, losing four wickets for 61 runs in eight overs. Thereafter, Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan added a valiant 71-run stand for the fifth wicket. PBKS lost their last five wickets for zero runs to finish on 151. Malik was class for SRH. In response, SRH were 77/3 before Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran sealed the deal.

Livingstone Livingstone shines for Punjab

Livingstone smashed 60 from 33 balls at a strike rate of 181.82. He hammered five fours and four sixes. This was his third fifty of the season (3 overall). He has raced to 224 runs this season at 37.33. Livingstone has hit 18 fours and 16 sixes in IPL 2022. Overall, he has 337 runs in the IPL

Bhuvi 150 IPL wickets for Bhuvneshwar

Veteran SRH pacer Bhuvneshwar took three wickets for just 22 runs from his four overs. He has raced to 150 wickets in the IPL at 25.16. Bhuvi has become the seventh bowler in the IPL to claim 150-plus wickets. He has also equaled Harbhajan Singh's tally (150). Against PBKS, Bhuvneshwar has raced to 26 scalps. He is the third-highest wicket-taker versus Punjab.

Malik Uman Malik attains these feats

Umran Malik was sensational for the Sunrisers, claiming four wickets for 28 runs from his four overs. He also bowled a maiden over, taking three wickets. This is his best bowling figures in the IPL. He is now the third SRH bowler to take four or more wickets in an innings versus PBKS. He has nine wickets this season.

Do you know? Tripathi impresses for SRH

After a match-winning knock versus KKR, Rahul Tripathi played well today for a 22-ball 34. He slammed four fours and a six. Tripathi has gone past 200 runs this season (205). He has surpassed the 200-run mark in three successive campaigns now.