IPL: Brian Lara, Dale Steyn join SRH's revamped support staff

Veteran cricketers Brian Lara and Dale Steyn have joined the new-look support staff of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. The former West Indies captain has been named the franchise's strategic advisor and batting coach. Former Proteas pace spearhead Steyn will join the franchise as the bowling coach. While SRH named Simon Katich the assistant coach, Tom Moody returns as head coach.

SRH fared poorly in 2021 (finished eighth). The Orange Army won just three encounters and lost 11 (Net Run Rate of -0.545). The franchise also saw a captaincy conundrum in the season. Kane Williamson had replaced David Warner as captain in the first half. SRH aim to bounce back in the upcoming season as the management has hired several legends to monitor their progress.

Tom Moody returns as SRH's head coach after Trevor Bayliss decided to part ways with the franchise. The former, who was the team's director of cricket last season, coached the Orange Army for seven consecutive years (2013-2019). Sunrisers won the IPL in 2016 under Moody. During his tenure, SRH qualified for the playoffs as many as five times.

Lara, who will be SRH's strategic advisor and batting coach, remains the leading run-scorer for West Indies in Tests. He is the only batter to have touched the 400-run mark in a Test innings. Meanwhile, Steyn picked up over 400 Test wickets. He announced his retirement from all formats in August this year. The newly-appointed bowling coach of SRH has represented several IPL franchises.

SRH have signed former Australian opener Simon Katich as an assistant coach. The 46-year-old served as the head coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first half of IPL 2021. He had pulled out of the UAE leg due to personal reasons. Katich has replaced his compatriot Brad Haddin, who was earlier the assistant coach of SRH.

Besides Lara, Steyn, and Simon Katich, former Indian cricketer Hemang Badani has been appointed as the fielding coach and scout. Badani represented Team India in 40 ODIs and four Tests from 2000 to 2004. He is also a veteran of 121 First-class matches.

SRH have retained Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralidaran as their spin-bowling coach for the 2022 IPL edition. VVS Laxman, who was the franchise's mentor, had to quit the role after joining the National Cricket Academy (NCA). SRH have retained three players, including captain Williamson, fast bowler Umran Malik, and all-rounder Abdul Samad ahead of the mega auction, scheduled for February 12 and 13.