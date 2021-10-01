IPL 2021, all-round PBKS overcome KKR: Records broken

KL Rahul smashed a fifty for PBKS against KKR

Punjab Kings tamed Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Friday. KKR were out into bat in Dubai and they failed to capitalize at the death, managing 165/7 in 20 overs. KKR, who went for an extra batsman, paid the price as PBKS chased down the target. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

KKR lost the wicket of Shubman Gill early on before Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi shared a vital 72-run stand. Tripathi departed in the 12th over as KKR were 90/2. In the 15th over, Iyer was dismissed as KKR lost their way from there on. In response, PBKS openers set the stage before losing key wickets. However, they got the job done.

Venkatesh Iyer equals Kallis' record for KKR

KKR batsman Venkatesh Iyer smashed a 49-ball 67, hitting nine fours and a six. This was his second fifty for the side since making his debut against RCB post IPL's resumption in the UAE. Iyer also got to his highest score in IPL. He now has 193 runs at 48.25, equaling Jacques Kallis' record for most runs for KKR after five games.

Key numbers for Tripathi, Rana and Mayank

Rahul Tripathi scored a 26-ball 34, hitting three fours and a six. He now has 349 runs for KKR this season at 34.90. Nitish Rana (31) became the second KKR batsman to get past 300 runs this season (310). PBKS' Mayank Agarwal went on to score 40 after being dropped on zero. He now has 372 runs in 10 matches at 41.33.

PBKS bowlers do well against KKR

Arshdeep Singh (3/32) put up a commendable show for PBKS with the ball. The left-arm pacer is now the joint-third highest wicket-taker this season (16). He has an average of 16.56 this season. Mohammed Shami (1/23) became the fifth bowler this season with 15-plus wickets (15). He has also raced to 75 IPL wickets. Ravi Bishnoi (2/22) has 11 wickets this season at 14.72.

KL Rahul is the top scorer in IPL 2021

KL Rahul (67) was top-notch for PBKS, playing the role of an anchor and then going for the strokes. The opener is now the highest scorer this season, surpassing Shikhar Dhawan's tally. He became the third batsman this season to get past the 450-run mark. Rahul smashed his 26th IPL fifty and a fifth this season.

Chakravarthy gets to 30 wickets for KKR since last season

KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy conceded 24 from his four over, taking two wickets. The mystery spinner now has 13 scalps for KKR this season, taking his overall tally to 30 for the side across two seasons. Meanwhile, Sunil Narine (1/34) has raced to 137 wickets.