IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: Eoin Morgan elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 23, 2021, 07:02 pm

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: Here is the toss update

Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders are facing each other in the 34th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The match is being held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Eoin Morgan has won the toss and elected to field. MI recently lost to Chennai Super Kings, while KKR are coming off a terrific victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Here's more.

Key

A look at the key details

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium is hosting the second game this season. Notably, the wicket here favored the bowlers in the match between KKR and RCB. The surface can be two-paced, as seen in the last season. It will have something for both pacers and spinners. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app.

H2H

Here is the head-to-head record

Mumbai have had the upper hand over Kolkata in the IPL. The two teams have clashed in 28 games, with Mumbai winning 22 of them. They have a win percentage of 78.57 against KKR. Meanwhile, KKR have managed to win just six games (win percentage: 21.43). Notably, Mumbai have won four of the last five encounters against KKR.

Stats

A look at the stats by Cricketpedia

As per Cricketpedia, Andre Russell has managed to score 51 runs off 40 balls against Jasprit Bumrah, while Bumrah has dismissed him thrice. Russell has a strike-rate of 211.75 in the death overs. He has scored 739 in this phase. Interestingly, Dinesh Karthik has smashed Bumrah for 54 runs off 33 balls. The latter hasn't dismissed Karthik in the IPL.

Teams

Here are the two teams

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma returns to lead MI

Rohit Sharma returns to lead Mumbai Indians. He replaces Anmolpreet Singh in the XI. The former missed the previous encounter against Chennai Super Kings. Interestingly, Rohit is 18 runs away from becoming the first batsman with 1,000 runs against a team in IPL (KKR). He has been adjudged the Player of the Match four times in the MI-KKR matches.