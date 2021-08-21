IPL 2021: Simon Katich steps down as coach of RCB

Aug 21, 2021

In a major development, Simon Katich has stepped down as the head coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) coach. Mike Hesson, the Director of Cricket Operations, has replaced Katich for the remainder of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, which resumes on September 19 in the UAE. Meanwhile, the RCB have three new players for the second phase. Here are further details.

Details

Katich was appointed as RCB coach in 2019

It is understood that Katich stepped down as the head coach due to personal reasons. He was appointed for the role in August 2019. In 2020, the side reached their first IPL playoffs since the 2016 edition. Hesson will now take over the coaching duties for the remaining matches in addition to working as Director of Cricket.

Signings

RCB sign three new players

In another development, the RCB have made three signings in the form of Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera, as well as Singapore-born Tim David. These players will have to serve a six-day quarantine upon reaching Dubai. Meanwhile, New Zealand's Finn Allen and Scott Kuggeleijn, and Australian players Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, and Adam Zampa will miss the tournament.

Players

Numbers of Hasaranga, Chameera, and David

All-rounder Hasaranga has been one of the emerging players in Sri Lanka's limited-overs cricket. He was recently named the Player of the Series in the T20Is against India. His compatriot Chameera took four wickets in the same series at an economy of 5.25. Meanwhile, Singapore's represented David Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League, having scored 279 runs at a strike-rate of 153.29.

RCB

RCB to resume their season on September 20

The remainder of the IPL season will resume on September 19 in the UAE. Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will meet in the 30th match. Meanwhile, the RCB will resume their campaign on September 20, against Kolkata Knight Riders. The Virat Kohli-led side presently occupy the third spot on the points table with five wins and two defeats (NRR: -0.171).