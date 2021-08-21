Footballer fired, others warned over involvement in stadium sex party

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Aug 21, 2021, 05:13 pm

Norway footballer fired after stadium sex party

A Norwegian first division football club, SK Brann, has fired one player and issued warnings to 10 others following a late-night sex party they organized at the club's stadium. The club informed about the development on Friday. Kristoffer Barmen, who has represented the club since he was 10, was sacked due to his "key role" in the events. Here are further details.

Statement

Here is the official statement

In a recent statement, the club said, "The club has worked intensively to get to the bottom of the very serious breaches of trust from 12 of our players." "The investigation showed breach of guidelines, general norms, corona restriction rules and reasonable expectations of our employees," it added. General Manager Vibeke Johannesen announced the decision to sack Barmen.

Incident

How did the incident transpire?

As per several media reports, as many as 12 players went out for dinner before going to a nightclub. The players then headed to the stadium, where seven women accompanied them. Reportedly, security cameras captured the players having sex on the field and in the changing room. Brann, in the statement, added there have been "many rumours and speculations" about the same.

Details

A look at the other details

Barmen's lawyer Eirik Monsen stated that his client was surprised by the club's decision to sack him. The former feels he was being "treated unfairly". Meanwhile, the player who quit, goal-keeper Mikkel Andersen, was returning to Denmark after he and his family received threats over the incident. The other players involved in the incident are yet to come forward and haven't been identified.

Information

Police investigating reports of possible sexual assault

The reports have also suggested that police are investigating reports of a possible sexual assault at the stadium during the incident. One person, who has not been identified publicly, is believed to be a suspect.

League

Eliteserien: Brann placed at the bottom

Brann are placed at the bottom of the Norwegian Elite Division with 10 points. They have won just two of their first 15 league games as of now. However, they are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions. Brann handed Sandeford a 3-2 defeat in the league fixture at home last Sunday. They will next face Stromsgodset.