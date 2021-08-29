Sri Lanka's Chameera, Hasaranga granted NOC for IPL 2021

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Aug 29, 2021, 05:07 pm

Wanindu Hasaranga will be playing for the RCB in IPL 2021 remainder

Sri Lankan cricketers Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga have been granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season. Alongside Tim David, the duo was announced as replacement players after Royal Challengers Bangalore couldn't have players like Finn Allen, Scott Kuggeleijn, Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams, and Kane Richardson available for a variety of reasons.

NOC

The two players will join SL squad on October 10

A statement issued by SLC said that the NOC was granted in consultation with the Technical Advisory Committee. They will join IPL 2021 following the completion of the South Africa Tour of Sri Lanka. Notably, the two players will join the Sri Lanka squad on October 10, 2021, to play in the two warm-up games prior to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers.

SLC

SLC was yet to approve Hasaranga and Chameera's IPL participation

Recently, Cricket secretary Mohan de Silva said the two players, who were announced as replacements by RCB for the remainder of the IPL 2021 season, had neither taken permission from the SLC nor the board was aware of their signings. He further said that SLC will take a decision on the players only when the application for NOC is made before them.

RCB

RCB had signed Hasaranga, Chameera and David for IPL 2021

Earlier, the RCB roped in all-rounder Hasaranga, fast bowler Chameera and Singapore's Tim David ahead of the UAE leg of IPL 2021. The signings were enforced after New Zealand's Finn Allen and Scott Kuggeleijn were picked for national team duty for the series against Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams, and Kane Richardson declared themselves unavailable for various reasons.

Players

RCB have three exciting players in Hasaranga, Chameera and David

Hasaranga has been one of the rising players in Sri Lanka's white-ball teams. He had bagged the Player of the Series in the T20Is against India. Chameera impressed with four wickets in the same series at an economy of 5.25. Meanwhile, David impressed for Lahore Qalandars in the PSL. Before that, he scored 279 runs at a strike rate of 153.29 in the BBL.