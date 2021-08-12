England vs India, 2nd Test: Joe Root elects to field

England and India are squaring off in the second Test of five-match series at Lord's, London. The two teams will be raring to go after the series opener ended in a draw due to incessant rain. Besides, Joe Root has won the toss and elected to field in what is expected to be an enthralling contest. Here are further details.

Teams

Here are the two teams

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Details

Pitch report, conditions, and TV listing

The Lord's surface usually has a tinge of grass, which helps fast bowlers. Notably, the wicket has offered a balance between bat and ball lately. Although the forecast here is much better as compared Trent Bridge, rain might still affect the play sporadically. The match is being telecast live on the Sony Network. It can also be streamed on the SonyLIV app (paid subscription).

Root

Root set to become England's second-highest run-scorer

Joe Root is set to become England's second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket. He (8,887) is 14 runs shy of going past Graham Gooch, who owns 8,900 Test runs. By doing so, the English skipper will be only behind Alastair Cook (12,472). Root is also 113 runs short of reaching 9,000 Test runs. He slammed his 21st ton Test ton in the last match.

Pujara

Pujara will have the spotlight

India's top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara is undergoing a lean patch at the moment. He hasn't scored a Test ton in over two years. Moreover, Pujara has played nine Test innings without reaching fifty. His last few Test innings read as - 12*, 4, 15, 8, 17, 0, 7, 21, and 15. Pujara would want to regain his form in the Lord's Test.