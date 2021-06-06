England and New Zealand draw first Test: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jun 06, 2021, 11:37 pm

Tim Southee was excellent for the Kiwis in the first Test against England

England and New Zealand played out a draw in the first Test of the two-match series. The washout on Day 3 of the Test hampered the proceedings in terms of a result. In this interesting Test match, the Kiwis had the upper hand. Chasing 273 runs to win on Day 5, England (170/3) made sure they stayed afloat. Here we present the records broken.

ENG vs NZ

How did the first Test match pan out?

Batting first, New Zealand rode on debutant Devon Conway's sparkling double-century to post 378/10. Henry Nicholls (61) played a solid hand as well. England's debutant Ollie Robinson claimed four wickets. In reply, Rory Burns' 132-run knock helped England post 275/10 after being 140/6 at one stage. Tim Southee claimed six wickets. NZ declared their second innings (169/6) before England saw the match out.

Conway

Conway smashes these records after brilliant 200-run effort

As per Opta, Conway became just the seventh batsman to score a double-century on debut in men's Test cricket. He is just the second New Zealand batsman to do so. The left-handed batsman is also the ninth overseas player to score a double-century at Lord's. Conway has the second-highest score by a Kiwi player on debut, besides the highest score on debut at Lord's.

Records

Other major records scripted by Conway

As per Opta, Conway got past Kane Williamson's 131 for the highest score on debut outside of New Zealand for the Black Caps. He broke former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly's record at Lord's. Ganguly had scored 131 against England on his Test debut at Lord's in 1996. This was the highest score by a debutant at Lord's until Conway got past the score.

Southee

Kiwi pacer Southee claims these records

Southee registered his 12th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He has the fourth-most Test five-fors for New Zealand after Richard Hadlee (36), Daniel Vettori (20), and Chris Cairns (13). Southee is presently the third-highest wicket-taker for New Zealand in Tests. This was Southee's fourth five-wicket haul against the Three Lions. He registered his best spell against England (6/43).

Feats

Southee races to 309 Test scalps

Southee has raced to 309 career Test wickets. He claimed seven scalps in the match. The senior pacer has equaled Morne Morkel's tally of 309 Test wickets, besides surpassing Frederick Trueman (307). Southee now has 57 wickets against England in Test cricket. He now has 27 wickets on English soil, having played six Test matches.

England duo

Third career Test ton for Burns, unwanted record for Sibley

England opener Burns struck his third career Test century and a second versus New Zealand. He has raced to 1,448 career Test runs at 32.90. He also surpassed the 800-run mark at home (813). Notably, Dominic Sibley registered a duck in the first innings. As per Opta, Sibley has the joint-most ducks (5) as an opener since his debut on November 21, 2019.

Information

Notable stats for the bowlers in this Test

Neil Wagner claimed three wickets and now has 222 scalps to surpass the mark of Peter Siddle. James Anderson, who claimed two wickets in the first innings, has extended his wickets tally to 616. Robinson claimed seven wickets in his debut Test match.

Do you know?

Conway and Nicholls stitch this partnership record

Conway and Nicholls shared a brilliant 174-run stand for the fourth wicket in the first innings. This became the highest fourth-wicket stand for New Zealand against England in Test cricket. This is also the 12th-highest stand for any wicket for New Zealand against the hosts.