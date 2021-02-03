Last updated on

Last updated on Feb 03, 2021, 01:43 pm

The Indian cricket team will face England in a four-match Test series, starting February 5. The first two Tests are set to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Notably, the hosts will play their first Test at this venue after December 2016. India and England have had a long history of playing in Chennai. Here we present the statistical analysis.

Head-to-head India have the upper hand against England at the Chepauk

The two teams have faced each other on nine occasions at the Chepauk Stadium. Team India has won five Test matches, with England winning thrice. Meanwhile, one Test ended in a draw. Notably, India have won their last three Tests against England at this venue. Two of those matches have been won by an innings.

England A look at the crucial feats of England batsmen

For England, former batsman Mike Gatting has scored the most runs at this venue (238). Among the current crop of England cricketers, Moeen Ali has the most runs (190). Notably, Moeen smashed 146 and 44 in the 2016 Test match here against team India. Joe Root, who has a Test fifty here (88) is aiming to reach triple digits in terms of runs (94).

ENG bowlers Here are the crucial feats achieved by England bowlers

Former England bowler Hedley Verity is the most successful bowler here with 11 wickets. Notably, he played just the one Test here in 1934. Neil Foster has the record of two five-fors in a single Test here in 1985. The right-arm pacer finished with figures of 11/163. Among current bowlers, James Anderson and Stuart Broad have the most scalps (2 each).

Indian batsmen The notable feats achieved by the Indian batsmen

Karun Nair has registered the highest score against England at the Chepauk (303*). Besides him, Gundappa Viswanath is the only other batsman to score a double-century (222) against England here. In the present squad, KL Rahul (199) has the best score against England here. Notably, Nair is the highest scorer for India at this venue (303). He is followed by Viswanath (274).

Indian bowlers Indian bowlers have these records at the Chepauk

Amongst the Indian bowlers, EAS Prasanna and BS Chandrasekhar have claimed the most wickets at this venue against England (12). They are followed by Bishen Singh Bedi and Ravindra Jadeja (10 each). Vinoo Mankad has the best bowling figures in an innings against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (8/55) Jadeja has the best figures in a Test match against England here (10/154).

