India vs England: Decoding the key stats at ChepaukLast updated on Feb 03, 2021, 01:43 pm
The Indian cricket team will face England in a four-match Test series, starting February 5.
The first two Tests are set to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Notably, the hosts will play their first Test at this venue after December 2016.
India and England have had a long history of playing in Chennai.
Here we present the statistical analysis.
In this articleIndia have the upper hand against England at the Chepauk A look at the crucial feats of England batsmen Here are the crucial feats achieved by England bowlers The notable feats achieved by the Indian batsmen Indian bowlers have these records at the Chepauk India-England: A look at the highest totals at this venue
Head-to-head
India have the upper hand against England at the Chepauk
The two teams have faced each other on nine occasions at the Chepauk Stadium.
Team India has won five Test matches, with England winning thrice.
Meanwhile, one Test ended in a draw.
Notably, India have won their last three Tests against England at this venue.
Two of those matches have been won by an innings.
England
A look at the crucial feats of England batsmen
For England, former batsman Mike Gatting has scored the most runs at this venue (238).
Among the current crop of England cricketers, Moeen Ali has the most runs (190).
Notably, Moeen smashed 146 and 44 in the 2016 Test match here against team India.
Joe Root, who has a Test fifty here (88) is aiming to reach triple digits in terms of runs (94).
ENG bowlers
Here are the crucial feats achieved by England bowlers
Former England bowler Hedley Verity is the most successful bowler here with 11 wickets.
Notably, he played just the one Test here in 1934.
Neil Foster has the record of two five-fors in a single Test here in 1985.
The right-arm pacer finished with figures of 11/163.
Among current bowlers, James Anderson and Stuart Broad have the most scalps (2 each).
Indian batsmen
The notable feats achieved by the Indian batsmen
Karun Nair has registered the highest score against England at the Chepauk (303*).
Besides him, Gundappa Viswanath is the only other batsman to score a double-century (222) against England here.
In the present squad, KL Rahul (199) has the best score against England here.
Notably, Nair is the highest scorer for India at this venue (303).
He is followed by Viswanath (274).
Indian bowlers
Indian bowlers have these records at the Chepauk
Amongst the Indian bowlers, EAS Prasanna and BS Chandrasekhar have claimed the most wickets at this venue against England (12).
They are followed by Bishen Singh Bedi and Ravindra Jadeja (10 each).
Vinoo Mankad has the best bowling figures in an innings against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (8/55)
Jadeja has the best figures in a Test match against England here (10/154).
Information
India-England: A look at the highest totals at this venue
The highest total at this venue is scripted by Team India 759/7d. It came against England in the 2016 Test. England's highest score at this venue is 652/7d. They achieved the feat in 1985.