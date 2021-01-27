Cricket Australia (CA), on Tuesday, congratulated those in the cricket community named Officer in the General Division of the Order of Australia (AO) and recipients of Medal of the Order of Australia in the General Division (OAM). Notably, former Australian cricketer Greg Chappell was named an Officer in the General Division of the Order of Australia (AO) for distinguished service to cricket.

Chappell was honored for his "distinguished service to cricket as a leading player, captain, coach and administrator at the elite level, and to a range of charitable foundations". The 72-year-old has represented Australia in 87 Tests and 74 ODIs. He owns 7,110 and 2,331 runs in the two formats respectively. Chappell has also captained Australia in a total of 97 internationals.

Chappell has served Australian cricket in numerous roles including Board Member, National Selector and National Talent Manager. He was also inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame. He is the Patron and Co-Founder of the Chappell Foundation, which has raised millions to combat youth homelessness.

Kevin Gartrell, Janet Howard, Kevin O'Neill, Craig Reece, Bernard Smith, George Voyage, Michael Walsh, and Peter Warner were handed OAMs for "service to cricket". Meanwhile, John Burton, Donald Chisolm, Graeme Crofts, Gordon Dendle, Phillip Gibson, Frank Holohan, and Peter Rostron received OAMs recognizing their service to the respective communities, which included their work in the cricket fraternity.

