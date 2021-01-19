The Indian cricket team beat Australia in the Brisbane Test to clinch the four-match series by a 2-1 margin. With this victory, India rose to second place in the ICC Test Team Rankings, displacing Australia in the process. India's win also helped them reclaim the top spot in the ICC World Test Championship table. Here we analyze the possible scenarios of ICC WTC.

Team India India have 71.7 percentage points to top the WTC table

India earned 70 points in the recently concluded series against Australia out of 120. This sees them get to a total of 430 points. However, with the altered points system in place for the ICC WTC, percentage points will be the criteria. In this sense, India have 71.7 percentage points at the moment.

Australia A look at Australia's scenario, who drop to third

Ahead of the third Test between Australia and India, the two nations had 76.7 and 72.2 percentage points respectively. However, now Australia's tally has reduced to 69.2% as they occupy third place. Australia have played four series so far and have two remaining. They will need to earn valuable wins to finish in the top two.

New Zealand New Zealand occupy the second place

After having played five series so far in the Test Championship, New Zealand occupy the second spot with 70.0%. Out of 11 Tests, they have won seven and lost four. In total, the Kiwis have racked up 420 points. If Australia script crucial wins next and India defeat England at home, New Zealand could miss out.

Duo What about India and England's chances?

India's qualification chances have been bolstered. Beating England in the four-match series at home will almost guarantee India's place in the WTC final. Meanwhile, England are placed fourth with 65.2% and 352 points overall. England, who have a 1-0 lead in the two-match series against Lanka, need to win the next match, besides beating India in their own backyard. They have an outside chance.

Information Rest of the teams are out of reckoning