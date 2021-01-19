The Indian cricket team scripted history in Brisbane to beat Australia in the fourth Test match. With a thrilling win on Day 5 of the Gabba Test match, India sealed the four-match Test series by a 2-1 margin. This was India's second successive Test series win on Australian soil. India's achievement has helped them to displace Australia in the ICC Test Rankings. Here's more.

Test Rankings India get past Australia in the Test Rankings

After winning the fourth Test match, Team India is now second in the Test Rankings having accumulated 117.65 rating points. They are behind New Zealand, who top the ICC Test Rankings (118.44 rating points). Meanwhile, the Aussies have slipped down to third (113 rating points). England and South Africa are placed fourth and fifth with 106 and 96 rating points respectively.

Brisbane Test How did the fourth Test pan out?

Batting first, Australia put up 369, riding on a magnificent ton from Marnus Labuschagne (108). In reply, Team India fired 336, with Washington Sundar (62) and Shardul Thakur (67) being at the helm. The tourists bowled out Australia for 294 as Mohammed Siraj took his maiden five-wicket haul. It all went down to the final hour of the Test, wherein India chased down 328.

Information England will hope to shine against Sri Lanka

England, who won the first Test against Sri Lanka to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, will be aiming to gain more points in the Test Rankings. England will aim to win the series 2-0 ahead of a big battle against India.

Twitter Post Team India becomes the new number two side