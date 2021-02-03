Last updated on

Last updated on Feb 03, 2021, 04:03 pm

India and England are set to face each other in a four-match Test series, starting February 5. The first two Tests will be held in Chennai before the action moves to Ahmedabad. The last time England toured India for a Test series was back in 2016-17. The two sides played five Tests with India winning the series by a 4-0 margin. Here's more.

Duo Broad, Cook achieve crucial feats in drawn Test at Rajkot

The first Test was held at Rajkot and it was a special occasion for pacer Stuart Broad, who appeared in his 100th match in the format. Meanwhile, then skipper Alastair Cook scripted a record for most Tests as England captain (55). Cook scored 130 in the second innings to notch his fifth ton in India and 12th as England skipper. The match was drawn.

2nd Test: Kohli shines in the second Test match

The second Test in Vizag saw India win by 246 runs. Both Virat Kohli and Joe Root appeared in their 50th career Test match. Kohli scored a fantastic 167 in the first innings and shared a 226-run stand alongside Cheteshwar Pujara (119), who surpassed 3,000 runs. Kohli scored 81 in the second innings. The match also saw R Ashwin take eight scalps.

Third Test: A special moment for these Indian players

The third Test saw Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jayant Yadav score fifties for India. Notably, it was the first instance for India and the 14th overall where batsmen batting at 7, 8, and 9 scored 50-plus scores in the same innings. Kohli got 67 in the first innings as Root scored 78 in England's second innings. India won the Mohali Test by eight wickets.

Fourth Test: Some major moments were witnessed at the Wankhede

England saw Keaton Jennings make his debut. His 112-run knock was the highest by any opener on Test debut against India. Kohli scored 235 and surpassed the 4,000-run mark in Tests. He also registered the highest score in Tests by an Indian captain. Jayant became the first centurion for India batting at number nine. The hosts won by an innings and 36 runs.

Fifth Test India steal the show in Chennai