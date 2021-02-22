Last updated on

Last updated on Feb 22, 2021, 02:52 pm

New Zealand thrashed Australia in the first T20I of the five-match series on Monday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The Kiwis rode on Devon Conway's blistering unbeaten 99 to post 184/5 in 20 overs. In reply, the Aussies were in shambles with the bat as New Zealand's opening bowlers did the damage. They managed 131/10. Here we present the records broken.

1st T20I How did the match pan out?

NZ started on a dismal note as they were reduced to 19/3. Conway and Glenn Phillips added 74 runs for the fourth wicket. Conway carried on with his carnage, hammering 10 fours and three sixes. He helped NZ to get past 180. In reply, NZ bowlers Trent Boult and Tim Southee shared four wickets between them in the opening spell to dent Australia's hopes.

Conway Conway smashes these records

Conway smashes his third career T20I fifty. The southpaw registered his highest score in T20Is (99*). He now has 273 runs at an average of 91.00. Conway's 99* is now the third-highest score by a Kiwi batsman against Australia in T20Is. He now has the second-highest score by a Kiwi batsman in Christchurch (T20Is).

Kiwis Notable records by the Kiwi batsmen

Martin Guptill (0) registered his third career T20I duck and a second against the Aussies. Kane Williamson (12) is now the fourth-highest scorer for NZ in T20Is (1,735). He surpassed Colin Munro's tally (1,724). Williamson's struggle against Australia in T20Is continued. Playing his fifth match, Williamson now has just 54 runs at 10.80. He has a strike rate of just 83.07.

Duo Southee races to 89 T20I scalps, Boult shines

Tim Southee has raced to 89 career T20I scalps for New Zealand. He is now the joint-fourth highest wicket-taker in T20Is, alongside Rashid Khan (89). Trent Boult now has 41 T20I wickets, equaling the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Wayne Parnell. Southee and Boult have five T20I wickets each against Australia.

Sodhi Ish Sodhi becomes New Zealand's second-most successful bowler