India and England are set to feature in a Day-Night Test, starting February 24 at the Motera Stadium. The four-match Test series is tied 1-1 and it will be a crucial time for both teams with the pink ball on offer. India have played just two D/N Tests so far, whereas, England have featured in three such games. Here's the statistical analysis.

D/N Tests How have the two teams fared in Day-Night Tests?

India won their maiden D/N Test against Bangladesh in 2019 at the Eden Gardens. However, they lost the second encounter in their tour of Australia in December. The match saw India register their lowest ever score in Tests (36/9). England won their maiden D/N Test against West Indies. However, they suffered two successive defeats by an innings against Australia and New Zealand respectively.

Runs Kohli has the most runs for India in D/N Tests

For Team India, skipper Virat Kohli has the most runs in Day-Night Tests. He has scored 214 runs at 71.33 across three innings, with a best of 136. Notably, he has one century and a fifty under his belt. Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are the only other Indian batsmen with a fifty each in D/N Tests.

Wickets What about the Indian bowlers?

Right-arm pacer Ishant Sharma had bagged nine wickets in the D/N Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata (5/22, 4/56). Fellow pacer Umesh Yadav claimed eight wickets in that match (3/29, 5/53). He claimed three wickets in the Adelaide Test against Australia. Umesh is the most successful bowler for India with 11 wickets. Meanwhile, R Ashwin has five scalps in two D/N Tests for India.

Duo Cook and Root have the best numbers with the bat

Former England skipper Alastair Cook has amassed the most runs in D/N Tests. He has scored 303 runs across five innings at 60.6. He is the only Englishman with a double-century in D/N Tests (243). Cook is followed by current England captain Joe Root, who has amassed 263 runs. Root has one century and two fifties.

Information Anderson has the most wickets in D/N Tests for England

For England, veteran pacer James Anderson has claimed the most wickets in D/N Tests (14). He also has the best bowling figures in an innings (5/43). Anderson is followed by Stuart Broad (10) in terms of wickets.

