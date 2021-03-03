Australia hammered New Zealand in the third T20I on Wednesday as the five-match series is now poised at 2-1. It was a must-win scenario for the Aussies and they came out with flying colors. Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell helped Australia register 208/4 in 20 overs. In reply, the Kiwis faltered in their chase. Here we present the records broken.

NZ vs AUS How did the match pan out?

Matthew Wade (5) was dismissed early on in the innings before Aaron Finch and Josh Philippe added 83 runs for the second wicket. Finch brought up his fifty and added a 64-run stand alongside Glenn Maxwell. After Finch's dismissal, Maxwell blunted the Kiwi attack with an aggressive 31-ball 70. In reply, NZ lost wickets at regular intervals as Australia gained total control.

Maxwell Brilliant Maxwell smashes these records

Maxwell surpassed Tamim Iqbal, Babar Azam, and Colin Munro in terms of career T20I runs (1,761) He has become just the third Australian to get past 1,700 career T20I runs after David Warner and Finch. Maxwell smashed his ninth career T20I fifty and a maiden one versus the Kiwis. The Australian stalwart, who hit five maximums, has got past 90 T20I sixes (92).

Information Finch hits 13th career T20I fifty

Playing his 69th T20I match, Finch has raced to 2,231 runs at 37.18. The swashbuckling opener smashed his 13th career T20I fifty. Notably, this was his maiden T20I fifty against New Zealand. Finch, who hit two sixes, has raced to 99 career maximums in T20Is.

Kiwi players Guptill registers these records, Sodhi shines

Senior New Zealand opener Martin Guptill (43) became just the third batsman in T20Is to get past 2,750 runs (2,761). Guptill, who hit three sixes in the match, has raced to 135 T20I sixes. Ish Sodhi (2/32) has raced to 63 career T20I scalps. He has equaled the tally of Imran Tahir. Trent Boult now has 42 T20I scalps, equaling Mashrafe Mortaza's mark.

Agar Ashton Agar excels for Australia with the ball

Ashton Agar was terrific with the ball, picking up six wickets (6/30) against Australia. Agar claimed his second five-wicket haul in T20Is, besides registering his best bowling figures. Agar has the most wickets in New Zealand-Australia T20Is (11). He has become the first bowler to claim five or more wickets in a New Zealand-Australia T20I match.

Do you know? Agar scripts history for Australia