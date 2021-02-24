The newly-refurbished Motera Stadium has been renamed the Narendra Modi Stadium after the Prime Minister. Earlier on Wednesday, President Ram Nath Kovind had inaugurated the stadium and performed a "bhumi pujan" ceremony. The venue is notably the world's largest with a seating capacity of 1,10,000 spectators. It will host the pink-ball Test between India and England from Wednesday. Here are more details.

Details Equipped to host any international sports event: Home Minister

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah were present during the inauguration ceremony. Shah said, "Coupled with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave and Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, a sports complex will also be built in Naranpura." "These 3 will be equipped to host any international sports event," he said.

Quote Ahmedabad will be known as India's 'sports city': Shah

"Ahmedabad will be known as the 'sports city' of India," Shah said, "As Chief Minister, (Modi) used to say Gujaratis must also progress in 2 fields: sports and armed forces. He took charge of the Gujarat Cricket Association at my request and promoted sports here." "Besides being the largest cricket stadium, it's also one of the most modern stadiums in the world," Rijiju added.

Quote What an effort it must've been to create this: Ganguly

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly—who was unable to attend the ceremony due to health concerns—tweeted, "Will miss being at the stadium today..what an effort it must have been to create this..pink test was our dream and it's going be the 2nd one in India."

Stadium 11 center pitches, 6 indoor pitches, 4 world-class dressing rooms

The Narendra Modi Stadium is the only stadium in the world with 11 center pitches on the main ground. The stadium has six indoor pitches with bowling machines and four world-class dressing rooms. It can seat more people than the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia that has a capacity of 90,000 spectators. It is set to host seven international matches in quick succession.

Test Stadium to host first international match today