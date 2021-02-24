Seven persons including four from a family and their two relatives died in an accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday night. Reportedly, their car collided with an oil tanker, killing all its occupants including the driver. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed local authorities to provide the required assistance to the affected. Here are more details.

Details The accident took place around 11 pm on Tuesday

The horrific accident took place around 11 pm last night. The car was moving toward Noida while the tanker was being driven from Noida toward Agra and was on the other side of the divider. However, after one of its tires burst, the tanker reportedly overturned to the other side and hit the car. The car was completely crushed after the collision.

Details Accident took place within limits of Naujheel Police station

"The accident took place at 68 Milestone within limits of Naujheel Police station of Mathura district. Damaged vehicles were removed and the Expressway was cleared for traffic later in the night (sic)," said Sirish Chand, the Superintendent of Police (Rural), Mathura, according to Hindustan Times. Those who died were from Safidon tehsil in Jind district of Haryana.

Police action Bodies sent for post-mortem examination

The deceased were identified as Manoj Garg, 47, his wife Babita, 40, and their two sons - Abhay, 18, and Hemant, 16. The two relatives traveling with them included 10-year-old Kannu and Himadri, 14, along with the driver Rakesh, 39, a police official said. The bodies of the deceased have since been sent for post-mortem examination and their relatives have been informed.

Police action Tanker driver, helper fled the scene; probe underway