The latest Bloomberg Innovation Index has named South Korea as the most innovative nation, marking the country's return to the top after losing out to Germany last year. The European nation slipped to fourth place. While Singapore was judged as the second most-innovative nation, Switzerland took third place. The United States didn't figure in the top ten countries and India took the 50th position.

Details US had topped the list in 2013

To note, the US had topped the first list in 2013 but this year, slipped by two places. China slipped by one rank, settling at the 16th position. Sweden, Denmark, Israel, Finland, the Netherlands, and Austria took the fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth rank respectively. India returned to the top 50 list after 2016 and Uruguay qualified for the first time ever.

Index Seven equally-weighted parameters were used to judge nations

The index judges countries on basis of seven equally-weighted parameters — research and development intensity, manufacturing capability, productivity, high-tech density, tertiary efficiency, research personnel concentration, and patent activity. Of the 200 counties selected, eventually, only 111 were taken into account. The remaining ones were eliminated for not reporting data for at least six parameters. By scoring 90.49, South Korea topped the list.

Categories South Korea is serious about R&D

A strong performance in R&D catapulted South Korea to the top. Commenting on the results, Lee Kyung-mook, a professor of business management at Seoul National University, said there's a "near-agreement in the country" that R&D is essential for the future. On the parameter of patent activity too, South Korea scored well. Singapore's performance in manufacturing was commended and Switzerland's in the research indices.

US US scored badly in higher education