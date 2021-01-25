Due to suspended production at its Haryana plant, Harley-Davidson has discontinued its most affordable motorbikes, the Street 750 and Street Rod, in India. As for the highlights, the bikes have an eye-catching look and come with a semi-digital instrument console as well as an all-LED lighting setup. They draw power from a BS6-compliant 750cc, V-twin engine. Here's our roundup.

Design Harley-Davidson Street 750 and Street Rod: At a glance

The Harley-Davidson Street 750 and Street Rod sport an old-school cruiser design and come with a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a stepped-up single-piece seat, a lengthy blacked-out exhaust, and a rounded headlight. They have a kerb weight of 233kg and 238kg, respectively. Both the bikes pack a digital-analog instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and ride on alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The Harley-Davidson Street 750 and Street Rod draw power from a BS6-compliant 750cc, V-twin engine that comes linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox. In the former, the mill produces 55hp of power and 59Nm of torque while in the latter it generates 70hp/62Nm.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Harley-Davidson Street 750 and Street Rod are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. Meanwhile, suspension duties on Street 750 are taken care of by telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. On the other hand, the Street Rod offers inverted front forks and piggyback rear shockers.

Information What about the pricing?