US auto safety regulator, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has ordered Ford to recall three million vehicles with potentially defective Takata airbags. Rejecting the automaker's bid, it mandated recall for six models belonging to years 2007-2012, including the Ford Ranger and Fusion. So far, NHTSA has confirmed 18 deaths due to Takata airbag explosions and hundreds of additional injuries in the US.

Mounting troubles Ford's petition rejected due to inadequate evidence

NHTSA has rejected Ford's petition to declare the finding of potentially faulty Takata airbags in its vehicles as 'inconsequential.' In a statement, the agency said, "Given the severity of the consequence of propellant degradation in these airbag inflators - the rupture of the inflator and metal shrapnel sprayed at vehicle occupants - a finding on inconsequentiality to safety demands extraordinarily robust and persuasive evidence."

Quote 'Review petition has several shortcomings'

"Ford's submission suffers from far too many shortcomings, both when the evidence is assessed individually and in its totality, to demonstrate that the defect in covered Ford inflators is not important or can otherwise be ignored as a matter of safety," observed NHTSA.

Recall list The following Ford cars will be recalled

The NHTSA has ordered Ford to recall the following vehicles in the US: Ford Ranger, Lincoln Zephyr/MKZ, Fusion, Edge, Mercury Milan, and Lincoln MKX et al. The agency has also given the auto giant a time period of 30 days to set up a schedule for notifying the affected vehicle owners and repairing the vehicles.

Wide-spread issue Mazda and GM to also recall cars with Takata airbags