2021 Porsche Taycan EV's entry-level model launched in the USLast updated on Jan 20, 2021, 01:04 pm
German automaker Porsche has launched the entry-level rear-wheel-drive version of its Taycan EV in the US.
The premium vehicle has an eye-catching look, a luxurious cabin with hi-tech features, and is offered with a choice of two battery packs. It can sprint from 0-100km/h in around 5.1 seconds and delivers a range of nearly 322km on a single charge.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
Porsche Taycan: At a glance
The Porsche Taycan offers a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a wide air dam, and inverted L-shaped headlamps.
On the sides, the vehicle is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
The rear section sports a minimalist design with a full-width taillight and "PORSCHE" as well as "Taycan" lettering below it.
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
The Porsche Taycan has an eco-friendly leather-free cabin made from recycled materials. It comes with 14-way adjustable seats, auto climate control, embedded Apple Music, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
The car houses a 10.9-inch Porsche Connect infotainment system with support for wireless Apple CarPlay, an optional second passenger display, and pre-installed voice commands that are accessible by uttering "Hey Porsche."
Engine
Power and performance
The base Porsche Taycan has an rear-mounted electric motor that makes 402hp/344Nm with a 79.2kWh Lithium-ion battery pack and 469hp/357Nm with a Performance Battery Plus option, in which a 93.4kWh battery is used. The car is expected to deliver a range of 321.8km and 370km, respectively.
Both the batteries can be charged from 5-80% in just 22.5 minutes.
Information
What about the pricing?
In the US, the base model of the Porsche Taycan EV carries a price-tag of $79,900 (approximately Rs. 58.43 lakh) and shall be up for grabs in Spring. It will be offered with three years of free 'Electrify America' charging facility.