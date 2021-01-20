German automaker Porsche has launched the entry-level rear-wheel-drive version of its Taycan EV in the US. The premium vehicle has an eye-catching look, a luxurious cabin with hi-tech features, and is offered with a choice of two battery packs. It can sprint from 0-100km/h in around 5.1 seconds and delivers a range of nearly 322km on a single charge. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Porsche Taycan: At a glance

The Porsche Taycan offers a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a wide air dam, and inverted L-shaped headlamps. On the sides, the vehicle is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. The rear section sports a minimalist design with a full-width taillight and "PORSCHE" as well as "Taycan" lettering below it.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Porsche Taycan has an eco-friendly leather-free cabin made from recycled materials. It comes with 14-way adjustable seats, auto climate control, embedded Apple Music, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The car houses a 10.9-inch Porsche Connect infotainment system with support for wireless Apple CarPlay, an optional second passenger display, and pre-installed voice commands that are accessible by uttering "Hey Porsche."

Engine Power and performance

The base Porsche Taycan has an rear-mounted electric motor that makes 402hp/344Nm with a 79.2kWh Lithium-ion battery pack and 469hp/357Nm with a Performance Battery Plus option, in which a 93.4kWh battery is used. The car is expected to deliver a range of 321.8km and 370km, respectively. Both the batteries can be charged from 5-80% in just 22.5 minutes.

Information What about the pricing?