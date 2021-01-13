Lexus has unveiled a limited-run Inspiration Series variant of its 2021 LC 500 car. Its production will be limited to just 100 units. As for the highlights, the premium four-wheeler has an aviation-inspired design and gets an upmarket cabin with a host of features. It draws power from a 471hp, 5.0-liter, naturally aspirated V8 engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series: At a glance

The 2021 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series exhibits an eye-catching look, featuring a carbon fiber roof, sleek headlights, a large mesh grille, and 'Obsidian' paintwork. On the sides, the vehicle is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 21-inch black forged-alloy wheels. Sleek taillights, dual exhaust tips, and a racing-inspired air wing spoiler grace the rear section of the car.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series draws power from a 5.0-liter, naturally aspirated V8 engine that comes mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. The mill generates 471hp of power and 539Nm of peak torque. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.4 seconds.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Inspiration Series comes with black Alcantara-trimmed sport seats featuring elegant Saddle Tan accents and seat belts, carbon fiber scuff plate accents on the doors, a head-up display for the driver, a Lexus SmartAccess Card Key, and a 915W Mark Levinson sound system. For safety, Lane Departure Alert with Lane Keep Assist, Frontal Collision Warning (FCW), and Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection are available.

Information What about the pricing?