British automaker Triumph has announced via a teaser that its 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS motorbike will be launched globally on January 26. The liter-class naked bike will feature a new frame, an improved suspension setup, and shall draw power from a Euro 5-compliant 1,200cc engine. It will also offer a host of electronic riding aids. Here's our roundup.

The revolution is coming.

5:30 pm (IST) Tuesday 26th January.

Join us for the global reveal of the new Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS and be part of the revolution.#ForTheRide #OfficialTriumph #SpeedTriple1200RS #TriplePoweredRevolution pic.twitter.com/EalQGWNMEP — TriumphIndiaOfficial (@IndiaTriumph) January 12, 2021

Design 2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS: At a glance

The 2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS will sit on a cast aluminium frame and shall sport an eye-catching look. It will feature a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an underbelly exhaust, a split headlight cluster, alloy wheels, and golden-colored front forks. The bike should pack a fully-digital TFT instrument console with support for 'My Triumph Connectivity' system and integrated GoPro controls.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS will draw power from a Euro 5-compliant 1,200cc, in-line, 3-cylinder engine that will generate around 175hp of maximum power. However, details about the torque figures and gearbox are not available as of now.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

The 2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS will be equipped with Brembo-sourced disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with wheelie and slide control, cornering ABS, traction control, as well as several riding modes. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are likely to be taken care of by an adjustable setup from Ohlins.

