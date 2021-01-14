Japanese automaker Honda has launched the 2021 version of its CBR150R motorbike in Indonesia. It is unlikely to make its way to India anytime soon. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a CBR250RR-inspired look, a new LCD instrument cluster, and an improved suspension setup. It draws power from a 149cc, liquid-cooled engine that comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 Honda CBR150R: At a glance

The 2021 Honda CBR150R has an aggressive design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up pillion seat, an upswept exhaust, a split headlight cluster with angular fairing, a raised windscreen, and glossy paintwork. The bike packs a new LCD instrument cluster, an LED headlamp, and golden-colored forks on the front. It rides on designer alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Honda CBR150R sports bike draws power from a 149cc, liquid-cooled engine that generates 17.3hp of maximum power, and 14.4Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Honda CBR150R is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and the rear wheels, along with ABS (optional) for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the sports motorcycle are taken care of by Showa's separate function big-piston (SFF-BP) inverted front forks and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information What about the pricing?