Ahead of its launch in India on January 22, Tata Motors has unveiled the turbo-petrol variant of its Altroz hatchback. It comes in five body colors and three trims. As for the highlights, it looks similar to the standard model but offers an upmarket cabin with several new features. Under the hood, it runs on a Nexon-sourced BS6-compliant 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Tata Altroz iTurbo: At a glance

The Tata Altroz iTurbo has a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, a minimalist grille, and sleek projector headlights as well as wrap-around taillamps. The hatchback is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. It is offered in Harbour Blue, Midtown Grey, Downtown Red, High Street Gold, and Avenue White color options.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Altroz iTurbo has a grey-colored 5-seater cabin with silver inlays, leatherette seats, a height-adjustable driver seat, one-touch power windows, auto climate control, engine start-stop button, and cruise control. The hatchback houses a touchscreen infotainment system with support for iRA connected car technology. It recognizes over 70 voice commands in Hindi, English, and 'Hinglish.' It has received a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP.

Engine Power and performance

The Tata Altroz iTurbo is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that generates 108hp of maximum power and 140Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox for handling transmission duties. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 11.9 seconds and delivers a claimed mileage of 18.13km/l, as per the MIDC cycle.

Information What about the pricing?