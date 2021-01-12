As for the highlights, it has a 24.5-liter fuel tank and a touchscreen instrument console with support for Bluetooth as well as Apple CarPlay. It draws power from a 1,084cc parallel-twin engine that comes mated to a manual or a DCT gearbox.

It comes in two color options- Darkness Black Metallic and Pearl Glare White Tricolor.

The bike packs an all-LED lighting setup and a Bluetooth-enabled touchscreen instrument panel with support for Apple CarPlay.

The 2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports has an off-road friendly design, featuring a tall windscreen, a big bash plate, a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and golden-colored front forks.

The 2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports draws power from a BS6-compliant 1,084cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that comes mated to a manual or a DCT gearbox. The mill makes 101hp of power at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 105Nm at 6,250rpm.

The Africa Twin Adventure Sports is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels along with dual-channel ABS, wheelie control, and Honda Selectable Torque Control. Four default riding modes (Tour, Urban, Gravel, and Off-Road) and two customizable modes are also available.

Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by inverted telescopic front forks and a gas-charged shock absorber on the rear.