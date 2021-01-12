-
2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports motorbike launched in IndiaLast updated on Jan 12, 2021, 06:55 pm
-
Japanese automaker Honda has launched its 2021 CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports motorcycle in India.
As for the highlights, it has a 24.5-liter fuel tank and a touchscreen instrument console with support for Bluetooth as well as Apple CarPlay. It draws power from a 1,084cc parallel-twin engine that comes mated to a manual or a DCT gearbox.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design
2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports: At a glance
-
The 2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports has an off-road friendly design, featuring a tall windscreen, a big bash plate, a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and golden-colored front forks.
The bike packs an all-LED lighting setup and a Bluetooth-enabled touchscreen instrument panel with support for Apple CarPlay.
It comes in two color options- Darkness Black Metallic and Pearl Glare White Tricolor.
-
Information
Power and performance
-
The 2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports draws power from a BS6-compliant 1,084cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that comes mated to a manual or a DCT gearbox. The mill makes 101hp of power at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 105Nm at 6,250rpm.
-
Safety
Safety and suspension setup
-
The Africa Twin Adventure Sports is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels along with dual-channel ABS, wheelie control, and Honda Selectable Torque Control. Four default riding modes (Tour, Urban, Gravel, and Off-Road) and two customizable modes are also available.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by inverted telescopic front forks and a gas-charged shock absorber on the rear.
-
Information
What about the pricing?
-
In India, the prices of the 2021 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports start at Rs. 15.96 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the vehicle have commenced and it is available exclusively via Honda's BigWing dealerships.