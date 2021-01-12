-
BMW 220i M Sport sedan launched at Rs. 41 lakh
German automaker BMW Motorrad has launched the petrol variant of its 2 Series Gran Coupe in India, which is coupled with the 'M Sport' design package.
The premium vehicle looks similar to its diesel counterpart and offers an upmarket cabin with a host of features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
BMW 220i M Sport: At a glance
The BMW 220i M Sport features a sloping roofline, the company's signature kidney grille with vertical chrome slats, a wide air dam, sleek LED headlights, and wrap-around taillamps.
The car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17-inch double-spoke alloy wheels.
It is available in Alpine White, Snapper Rocks Blue, Black Sapphire, Melbourne Red, Misano Blue, and Storm Bay color options.
Information
Power and performance
The BMW 220i M Sport draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates 190hp of power and 280Nm of torque. The mill comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 7.1 seconds.
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
The BMW 220i M Sport has a spacious cabin with Black or Sensatec Oyster-colored upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, a driver-focused ergonomic dashboard, sport seats with memory function, and ambient lighting.
It houses a 12.3-inch virtual cockpit and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console.
For safety, the sedan has provisions like six airbags, ABS with brake assist, ISOFIX child seats, parking camera, and cornering brake control.
Information
What about the pricing?
In India, the BMW 220i M Sport carries a price-tag of Rs. 40.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The car has been manufactured locally at the brand's Chennai factory and is up for grabs via authorized dealerships across the country starting today.