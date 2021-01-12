Maruti Suzuki is likely to launch the facelifted Swift hatchback in India by March this year. In the latest development, a test mule of the car has been spied testing on the roads for the first time, revealing its design highlights. As per the images, it will have a dual-tone body color with a contrasting black roof, a new grille, and revised alloy wheels.

Exteriors Maruti Suzuki Swift (facelift): At a glance

The Maruti Suzuki Swift (facelift) will sport a radiator grille with new detailing and a chromed horizontal bar. It will also offer a muscular bonnet, swept-back LED headlights with DRLs, and body-colored bumpers. The car will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. It should have a wheelbase of 2,450mm and a ground clearance of 163mm.

Information Power and performance

The upcoming Swift should be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 90hp/113Nm. The motor will come mated to a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The company might also introduce a mild hybrid system with an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG).

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Maruti Suzuki Swift (facelift) will have a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, auto climate control, and a power steering wheel. The hatchback will house an updated touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, provisions like multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a reverse parking camera with a 360-degree-view are expected.

Information What about the pricing?