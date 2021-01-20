Renault is all set to unveil the KIGER SUV globally on January 28. In the latest development, the company has released a teaser image of the car, revealing its LED lighting setup on the front. Separately, our sources have already revealed that it would arrive as India's most affordable compact SUV, undercutting rivals like the Nissan Magnite. Here are more details.

Exteriors Renault KIGER: At a glance

The Renault KIGER will be based on the CMF-A+ platform and will feature a sporty body with an aggressive front bumper, wide central air intake, a shark fin antenna, and a roof-mounted spoiler. For lighting, there will be tri-beam LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, and C-shaped LED taillamps. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 16.0-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The Renault KIGER will come with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.0-liter petrol engine that makes 71hp/96Nm of torque and a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol motor that delivers 99hp/160Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual, a 5-speed automatic, and a CVT gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Renault KIGER will offer a spacious cabin with a multifunctional steering wheel, auto climate control, cruise control, cooled glovebox, and rear AC vents. It will also pack a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the SUV will provide multiple airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, ABS with EBD, and an engine immobilizer.

Information How much will it cost?