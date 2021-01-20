A week ahead of the launch of Jeep Compass (facelift), Team-BHP has revealed the variant details and features of the SUV. As per the report, it will come in five variants of Sports, Longitude, Limited, Limited (O), and S. It will also be offered in seven color options of Exotic Red, Magnesio Grey, Minimal Grey, Bright White, Brilliant Black, Galaxy Blue, and Techno Green.

Exteriors Jeep Compass (facelift): At a glance

The 2021 Jeep Compass SUV features a sporty look, housing a seven-box grille, a black horizontal air intake, and a silvered skid plate. For lighting, it gets LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, fog lights, and wrap-around taillamps. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, power-adjustable ORVMs, and up to 18.0-inch alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The Jeep Compass comes with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 1.4-liter Multi-air petrol motor that delivers 162.2hp/250Nm and a 2.0-liter Multi-jet diesel mill that makes 173.3hp/350Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed DCT automatic, and a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The refreshed Jeep Compass offers ventilated front seats, black leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, power windows, auto start/stop button, panoramic sunroof, and wireless charging facility. It also packs a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and up to 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Uconnect suite. For safety, there are dual airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information How much does it cost?