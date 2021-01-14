Odysse Electric Vehicles has launched its new low-speed scooter, the E2Go in India. It comes in two variants- E2Go and E2Go Lite and can be driven without a driving license, registration, or insurance. As for the highlights, it has a digital instrument panel, a USB charging socket, and is offered with a choice of two battery packs. Here's our roundup.

Design Odysse E2Go: At a glance

Odysse E2Go has an eye-catching look, featuring an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat-type single-piece seat, a pillion backrest, and a silvered grab rail. The scooter packs a digital instrument console, an anti-theft lock, and a USB charging socket. It rides on alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tires. It comes in five color options- Azure Blue, Teal Green, Midnight Black, Scarlet Red, and Matte Black.

Power Power and performance

Depending on the variant, the E2Go electric scooter draws power from a waterproof 250W BLDC motor paired to either a 28Ah lead-acid battery or a 1.26kWh Lithium-ion unit. The battery can be completely charged in 3.5-4 hours. The company claims that the scooter has a top-speed of 25km/h and delivers a range of 60km on a single charge.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the rider's safety, the Odysse E2Go is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear. Three drive modes are also on offer. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the electric scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side, and dual spring hydraulic shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?