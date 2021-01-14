-
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has become more expensive in IndiaLast updated on Jan 14, 2021, 01:16 pm
-
Chennai-based Royal Enfield has increased the prices of its Meteor 350 motorbike in India.
Following the latest price-revision, the two-wheeler's Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova variants have become costlier by Rs. 2,927, Rs. 3,010, and Rs. 3,146, respectively.
As for the highlights, it has an old-school cruiser design, comes with a semi-digital instrument console, and runs on a BS6-compliant 349cc, single-cylinder engine.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: At a glance
-
The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is built on a twin downtube frame and sports an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type single-piece seat, and a rounded headlight as well as mirrors.
The bike packs a TFT instrument cluster with a 'Tripper Screen' that supports Bluetooth and turn-by-turn navigation. It also has an all-LED lighting setup and weighs 191kg.
-
Information
Power and performance
-
The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 draws power from a BS6-compliant 349cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that makes 20.2hp of maximum power at 6,100rpm and 27Nm of peak torque at 4,000rpm. The mill is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.
-
Safety
Safety and suspension setup
-
To ensure the rider's safety, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, for improved handling on the roads.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers with a 6-step pre-load adjustment on the rear end.
-
Information
What about the pricing?
-
Following the latest price-hike, the Fireball and Stellar variants of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 are priced at Rs. 1,78,744, and Rs. 1,84,377, respectively. Finally, the Supernova trim carries a price-tag of Rs. 1,93,656 (all prices, ex-showroom).