South Korean automaker Hyundai is expected to launch its 7-seater Creta SUV in India this April. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the upcoming car has been spied testing on the roads, revealing its key design highlights. As per the pictures, it will have wider split-LED taillights and a refreshed rear bumper among other changes. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Hyundai Creta (7-seater): At a glance

The Hyundai Creta (7-seater) will have a studded front grille, a muscular bonnet, and LED headlights. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and alloy wheels. However, the wheelbase should be the same as the 5-seater model. The rear side of the vehicle will have a larger overhang and shall feature split-LED taillamps and a revamped bumper.

Information Power and performance

The Hyundai Creta (7-seater) will come with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 1.4-liter T-GDi petrol mill that makes 138hp/242Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that generates 113hp/250Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual, 6-speed torque converter automatic, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

As per a prior report, the Hyundai Creta (7-seater) will get a sporty cabin with three rows of seats, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and a power steering wheel. It will pack a digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, it will offer six airbags, ABS, EBD, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information What about the pricing?