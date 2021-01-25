-
Hyundai Creta (7-seater) spied testing in India, design details revealedLast updated on Jan 25, 2021, 03:23 pm
-
South Korean automaker Hyundai is expected to launch its 7-seater Creta SUV in India this April.
In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the upcoming car has been spied testing on the roads, revealing its key design highlights.
As per the pictures, it will have wider split-LED taillights and a refreshed rear bumper among other changes.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Exteriors
Hyundai Creta (7-seater): At a glance
-
The Hyundai Creta (7-seater) will have a studded front grille, a muscular bonnet, and LED headlights.
It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and alloy wheels. However, the wheelbase should be the same as the 5-seater model.
The rear side of the vehicle will have a larger overhang and shall feature split-LED taillamps and a revamped bumper.
-
Information
Power and performance
-
The Hyundai Creta (7-seater) will come with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 1.4-liter T-GDi petrol mill that makes 138hp/242Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that generates 113hp/250Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual, 6-speed torque converter automatic, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.
-
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
-
As per a prior report, the Hyundai Creta (7-seater) will get a sporty cabin with three rows of seats, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and a power steering wheel.
It will pack a digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For safety, it will offer six airbags, ABS, EBD, and a 360-degree-view camera.
-
Information
What about the pricing?
-
The Hyundai Creta (7-seater) should debut in India this April. As for the pocket-pinch, it should carry a premium of Rs. 1 lakh over the standard model which starts at Rs. 9.81 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).