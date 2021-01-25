Tata Motors is all set to launch its Safari SUV on January 26. In the latest development, the flagship model has been spotted (via MotorBeam) at dealership yards. To recall, the upcoming Safari was officially unveiled earlier this month and a separate leak had revealed the key details and technology features of the SUV. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Tata Safari: At a glance

The new Tata Safari has a Harrier-like front fascia, featuring a tri-arrow grille, a muscular bonnet, a large air vent, a silvered skid plate, and a plastic cladding on the rear bumper. For lighting, it packs LED projector headlamps, fog lights, and split taillamps. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The refreshed Tata Safari will reportedly draw power from a 2.0-liter Kryotec diesel motor that churns out 168hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The 2021 Tata Safari will offer a three-row cabin with captain seat configuration in the middle row, Oyster White and Ash Wood-themed upholstery, rear AC vents, a center armrest with storage, a panoramic sunroof, and multiple airbags. It will also pack a 'floating' 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and in-house iRA connectivity suite.

Information How much will it cost?