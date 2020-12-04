Jeep is expected to launch its new-generation Compass Trailhawk SUV in India sometime in 2021. In the latest development, a production-ready test mule of the car has been spied overseas and it looks similar to the one showcased at the 2020 Guangzhou Auto Show. As per the snaps, it will have a blacked-out front grille, sleek headlights, and new alloy wheels. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Jeep Compass Trailhawk: At a glance

The 2021 Compass Trailhawk will have an eye-catching look, featuring a blacked-out 7-slat grille with a mesh design and sleek LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs. It will also get short bumpers with repositioned fog lamps, wrap-around tail lamps, and a muscular bonnet with red and black decals. The car will be flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, squared-off wheel arches, and blacked-out alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The India-specific Jeep Compass Trailhawk will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel engine that generates 171hp of power and 350Nm of peak torque. The motor will come mated to a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox that will send power to all the wheels.

Interiors How will the cabin look like?

The India-bound Jeep Compass Trailhawk will have a dual-tone cabin with automatic climate control, a wireless smartphone charger, and a 3-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel. The SUV will house a digital driver's display and a 10.25-inch 'Uconnect 5' touchscreen infotainment console. For safety, it will provide multiple airbags, crash sensors, ABS with EBD, an engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera.

Information What about the pricing?