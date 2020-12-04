German automaker Audi has unveiled a 'Panther Edition' of its 2021 R8 coupe in the US. The special model will be limited to just 30 units. As for the highlights, the two-door car gets an eye-catching paintwork, red wheels, and a feature-loaded cabin to complement the overall aesthetics. It draws power from a 5.2-liter V10 petrol engine that also powers the standard model.

Exteriors 2021 Audi R8 Panther Edition: At a glance

The 2021 Audi R8 Panther Edition has a head-turning look, featuring a sloping roofline, a huge blacked-out mesh grille, wide air dams, sleek headlights, as well as blacked-out Audi badges. The car is finished in a Panther Black crystal effect paint with carbon-fiber mirrors, engine compartment, side intakes, and 20-inch matte black wheels with bright red accents.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

The Audi R8 Panther Edition has a premium cabin with carbon fiber or piano black highlights, red-colored Nappa leather upholstery, a 13-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, and a flat-bottom multifunctional power steering wheel. The car houses a Virtual Cockpit gauge cluster, which displays instrumentation and the MMI infotainment console. For safety, it provides multiple airbags, stability control, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Engine Power and performance

The 2021 Audi R8 Panther Edition draws power from a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 525hp and 540Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox for handling transmission duties. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.6 seconds, and clock a top-speed of 323km/h.

Information What about the pricing?