Last updated on Dec 04, 2020, 02:58 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
German automaker Audi has unveiled a 'Panther Edition' of its 2021 R8 coupe in the US. The special model will be limited to just 30 units.
As for the highlights, the two-door car gets an eye-catching paintwork, red wheels, and a feature-loaded cabin to complement the overall aesthetics. It draws power from a 5.2-liter V10 petrol engine that also powers the standard model.
The 2021 Audi R8 Panther Edition has a head-turning look, featuring a sloping roofline, a huge blacked-out mesh grille, wide air dams, sleek headlights, as well as blacked-out Audi badges.
The car is finished in a Panther Black crystal effect paint with carbon-fiber mirrors, engine compartment, side intakes, and 20-inch matte black wheels with bright red accents.
The Audi R8 Panther Edition has a premium cabin with carbon fiber or piano black highlights, red-colored Nappa leather upholstery, a 13-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, and a flat-bottom multifunctional power steering wheel.
The car houses a Virtual Cockpit gauge cluster, which displays instrumentation and the MMI infotainment console.
For safety, it provides multiple airbags, stability control, and a 360-degree-view camera.
The 2021 Audi R8 Panther Edition draws power from a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 525hp and 540Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox for handling transmission duties.
The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.6 seconds, and clock a top-speed of 323km/h.
The 2021 Audi R8 Panther Edition will be up for grabs in the US later this month at a starting price of $1,84,795 (approximately Rs. 1.36 crore). However, no details regarding its pricing and availability in India are currently available.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.