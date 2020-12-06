Jeep is gearing up to launch a plug-in hybrid SUV named Wrangler 4xe next year. It will come in three variants: 4xe, Sahara, and Rubicon. As for the highlights, the car will have a sporty design and an upmarket cabin. It will draw power from a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine mated to two electric motors and a 17kWh battery pack. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Jeep Wrangler 4xe: At a glance

Jeep Wrangler 4xe will have a sporty look, featuring a multi-slat grille, a blacked-out front bumper, a muscular bonnet with air vents, and rounded LED headlights. The SUV will be flanked on the sides by squared windows, ORVMs, side-steppers, and 20-inch designer alloy wheels. A tailgate-mounted spare wheel and vertically-positioned tail lamps will be present on the rear end of the car.

Interiors How will the cabin look like?

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe will have a spacious 5-seater cabin with leather seats, auto climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The vehicle will house a Uconnect touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. For passengers' safety, there will be multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, a rear-view camera, and an engine immobilizer.

Engine Power and performance

Jeep Wrangler 4xe will draw power from a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that makes 375hp/637Nm. This mill will be mated to two electric motors fueled by a 17kWh battery pack. It will also allow the car to sprint from 0-97km/h in 6.5 seconds. The SUV will come with three driving modes: electric, hybrid, and e-save, and a "Max Regen" function that optimizes electricity generation.

Information What about the pricing?