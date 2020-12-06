Last updated on Dec 06, 2020, 07:56 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Jeep is gearing up to launch a plug-in hybrid SUV named Wrangler 4xe next year. It will come in three variants: 4xe, Sahara, and Rubicon.
As for the highlights, the car will have a sporty design and an upmarket cabin. It will draw power from a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine mated to two electric motors and a 17kWh battery pack.
Jeep Wrangler 4xe will have a sporty look, featuring a multi-slat grille, a blacked-out front bumper, a muscular bonnet with air vents, and rounded LED headlights.
The SUV will be flanked on the sides by squared windows, ORVMs, side-steppers, and 20-inch designer alloy wheels.
A tailgate-mounted spare wheel and vertically-positioned tail lamps will be present on the rear end of the car.
The Jeep Wrangler 4xe will have a spacious 5-seater cabin with leather seats, auto climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
The vehicle will house a Uconnect touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options.
For passengers' safety, there will be multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, a rear-view camera, and an engine immobilizer.
Jeep Wrangler 4xe will draw power from a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that makes 375hp/637Nm. This mill will be mated to two electric motors fueled by a 17kWh battery pack. It will also allow the car to sprint from 0-97km/h in 6.5 seconds.
The SUV will come with three driving modes: electric, hybrid, and e-save, and a "Max Regen" function that optimizes electricity generation.
The pricing and availability details of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe SUV in India will be announced at the launch event next year. As for the pocket-pinch, it should carry a premium over the standard model that starts at Rs. 63.94 lakh.
