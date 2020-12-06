In an attempt to increase sales this month, Hyundai India is offering big discounts on models such as the GRAND i10, GRAND i10 NIOS, AURA, and Elantra. These deals are valid till the end of December and can be availed in the form of cash discounts and exchange bonuses. Here's our roundup.

Car #1 Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS: Price starts at Rs. 5.12 lakh

Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS is available with benefits worth Rs. 55,000, including a cash discount of Rs. 30,000. The car has a cascading grille, projector headlamps, and diamond-cut alloy wheels. It offers a 5-seater cabin with an 8-inch infotainment system and twin airbags. It gets two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 1.0-liter petrol mill that makes 100hp/171.6Nm and a 1.2-liter diesel motor that generates 75hp/190.24Nm.

Car #2 Hyundai AURA: Price begins at Rs. 5.85 lakh

Hyundai AURA is up for grabs with discounts worth Rs. 65,000. The compact sedan sports a trapezoidal grille, projector headlamps, and 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. It has a sporty cabin with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console, dual airbags, and space for five people. It comes in three BS6-compliant engine options: a 100hp, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol, an 83hp, 1.2-liter petrol, and a 75hp, 1.2-liter diesel.

Car #3 Hyundai GRAND i10: Price starts at Rs. 5.91 lakh

A cash discount of Rs. 40,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 can be availed on the GRAND i10. The hatchback has a compact look, featuring a blacked-out grille, projector headlamps, and 14-inch alloy wheels. It provides a 5-seater cabin with dual airbags and a centrally-mounted touchscreen infotainment console. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine that makes 83hp/113.7Nm.

Car #4 Hyundai Elantra: Price begins at Rs. 17.60 lakh