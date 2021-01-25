-
Maruti Suzuki Swift was the best selling car in 2020Last updated on Jan 25, 2021, 02:27 pm
-
In a noteworthy achievement, Maruti Suzuki has announced that its Swift hatchback was the best selling car in India in 2020 with sales of more than 1.60 lakh units.
Since its debut in the country in 2005, the Swift has sold over 23 lakh units. It has undergone three generation upgrades and each model has bagged the Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) award.
-
-
Exteriors
Recalling the Maruti Suzuki Swift
-
Maruti Suzuki Swift features a sporty design with a horizontal slat grille, a sleek air vent, a power antenna, a rear window washer, and a defogger.
For lighting, it houses LED projector headlights, LED DRLs, and LED tail lamps.
On the sides, the car is flanked by power-adjustable ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and designer 15-inch alloy wheels.
-
Information
Power and performance
-
The Maruti Suzuki Swift draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that delivers 81.80hp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on the hatchback are handled by a 5-speed manual and an automatic gearbox.
-
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
-
The Maruti Suzuki Swift offers a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, power windows, a leather-wrapped power steering wheel, and automatic climate control.
It also packs four speakers and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth connectivity, and SmartPlay Studio app.
For the safety of passengers, the hatchback provides dual airbags, rear parking sensors, and a rear-view camera.
-
Information
How much does it cost?
-
In India, the Maruti Suzuki Swift carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 5.49 lakh and goes up to Rs. 8.02 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). For the uninitiated, the Swift (facelift) is expected to be launched in India by March this year.