Ahead of its launch in India on January 26, key details and technology features of the 2021 Tata Safari have been leaked online. According to Team-BHP, its connected car features will be classified into five categories: Safety and Security, Remote Commands, Alerts and Notifications, OTA updates, and Health Check. It will also get iRA, ConnectNext, and What3Words services with one year validity.

Information Telematics package will offer a host of features

Tata Safari's Telematics package will include features like remote lock/unlock, geo-fencing, SOS SMS to an emergency contact, 'Find My Car' alert, panic notification, alerts about critical car parameters, smartphone integration with weather updates, navigation, speed alerts, and more.

Exteriors 2021 Tata Safari: At a glance

The new Tata Safari was revealed last week. It is based on the OMEGARC platform and features a new grille with chrome inserts, a muscular bonnet, a large air vent, and a silvered skid plate. For lighting, it houses LED projector headlamps, fog lights, and wrap-around taillamps. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and dual-tone alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Tata Safari will reportedly be powered by a 2.0-liter Kryotec diesel engine that churns out 170hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices on the car will be handled by a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2021 Tata Safari will offer a 6/7-seater cabin with an Oyster White theme, an Ash Wood dashboard, a panoramic sunroof, captain seats for the second row, and cruise control. It is also expected to pack a 9-speaker JBL audio system and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and the in-house iRA connectivity suite.

Information How much will it cost?