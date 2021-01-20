-
2021 Volvo S60 sedan launched in India, bookings now openLast updated on Jan 20, 2021, 04:34 pm
Swedish automaker Volvo has launched the 2021 iteration of its S60 sedan in India. It can be booked by paying a token amount of Rs. 1 lakh and deliveries will commence in March.
The four-wheeler has an eye-catching look and offers a premium cabin with a host of safety features. It runs on a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter petrol engine.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
2021 Volvo S60: At a glance
The 2021 Volvo S60 is based on the company's Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform. It sports a chequered grille with a prominent Volvo badge, a refreshed bumper, and sleek headlights with signature 'Thor's Hammer' LED DRLs.
The car is flanked by sleek ORVMs, 19-inch alloy wheels, and sharp contour lines. Chromed dual exhaust tips and C-shaped LED taillamps grace the rear section.
Information
Power and performance
In India, the 2021 Volvo S60 sedan draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 190hp and 300Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
The 2021 Volvo S60 has a 5-seater cabin with premium leather upholstery, auto climate control, and a power steering wheel.
It houses a 9.0-inch, vertically-mounted, "Sensus" touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The car has a 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating and offers features like Run-off Road Mitigation, Oncoming Lane Mitigation, and optional Cross Traffic Alert with automatic brake.
Information
What about the pricing?
In India, the 2021 Volvo S60 has been launched at an introductory price of Rs. 45.9 lakh (ex-showroom). It is up for grabs in five color options- Crystal White Pearl, Denim Blue, Onyx Black, Maple Brown, and Fusion Red.