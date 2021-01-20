Swedish automaker Volvo has launched the 2021 iteration of its S60 sedan in India. It can be booked by paying a token amount of Rs. 1 lakh and deliveries will commence in March. The four-wheeler has an eye-catching look and offers a premium cabin with a host of safety features. It runs on a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter petrol engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Volvo S60: At a glance

The 2021 Volvo S60 is based on the company's Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform. It sports a chequered grille with a prominent Volvo badge, a refreshed bumper, and sleek headlights with signature 'Thor's Hammer' LED DRLs. The car is flanked by sleek ORVMs, 19-inch alloy wheels, and sharp contour lines. Chromed dual exhaust tips and C-shaped LED taillamps grace the rear section.

Information Power and performance

In India, the 2021 Volvo S60 sedan draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 190hp and 300Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2021 Volvo S60 has a 5-seater cabin with premium leather upholstery, auto climate control, and a power steering wheel. It houses a 9.0-inch, vertically-mounted, "Sensus" touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car has a 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating and offers features like Run-off Road Mitigation, Oncoming Lane Mitigation, and optional Cross Traffic Alert with automatic brake.

Information What about the pricing?